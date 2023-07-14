Putin agrees to extend Black Sea grain deal, Erdogan says

A vessel with Ukrainian grain departs the Port of Odesa, an illustrative image/ Source: Source: Twitter, @ Alex Rem
Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal that would expire next week, the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, told reporters on 14 July, according to AFP News Agency.
President Erdogan told reporters he had spoken with Vladimir Putin about the grain deal, and the Russian President agreed to extend it. The Black Sea grain deal was set to expire on 17 July 2023. Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, has repeatedly said that Russia would not renew the deal.
“We are preparing to welcome Putin in August and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor,” Erdogan told reporters.
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Russian blockade of the Ukrainian Black Sea ports had stopped Ukraine’s grain exports. Such a blockade raised concerns over a global food crisis, as Ukraine was one of the world’s biggest grain exporters.
The Black Sea grain deal was signed on 22 July 2022. The signing ceremony took place at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye. The ceremony marked the first significant deal between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022.
However, it was not a direct agreement between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine signed an agreement with Türkiye and the United Nations, and Russia signed the same deal with the United Nations and Türkiye.
Related:
- Russia threatens to end grain deal unless Rosselkhozbank is reconnected to SWIFT
- Russian Foreign Ministry states it sees no reason to further Black Sea Grain Initiative
- Russia blocking Ukraine’s maritime grain exports again – Infrastructure Ministry
- There will be no security in the Black Sea if Crimea remains occupied, Ukraine’s top strategist says
Tags: Black Sea, Erdogan, grain deal, Putin, Russia, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Turkey, Ukraine, United Nations