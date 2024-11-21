UK intel: Russia’s fleet forced to change area of operation, but retains ability to support land operations

Prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia’s leadership almost certainly perceived the Russian Federation Navy and the Black Sea Fleet as integral components of their strategic maritime power.

This development showcases how Russia’s ability to dominate a critical strategic waterway that it has controlled for centuries, has been rendered ineffective through Ukraine’s innovative naval warfare tactics, which have effectively neutralized what was once considered an overwhelming Russian military advantage. Nonetheless, Russia retains long-range strike capabilities, which it can use in land operations against Ukraine.

As noted by the UK Ministry of Defense, after 1000 days of war, Russia’s naval capabilities in the Black Sea have been significantly depleted through highly effective Ukrainian operations.

Pre-invasion, the Ukrainian Navy was vastly outnumbered by the Black Sea Fleet and limited to a small number of major warships and coastal defense vessels. Throughout the conflict, the Ukrainian Navy has been unable to operate conventionally in the Black Sea.

However, since 24 February 2022, Ukrainian forces have destroyed or damaged over 25% of major Russian warships operating in the Black Sea. This includes the sinking of the Black Sea Fleet flagship, Slava-Class cruiser ”Moskva”, which had previously been described as a cutting-edge air defense platform.

As a result, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been forced to move all of its major assets from its historic base in Sevastopol to Novorossiysk in the Eastern Black Sea.

Russian unites operating in the region have also been forced to adapt their tactics and change the areas in which they operate.

Despite Russia’s Black Sea Fleet currently being limited to the Eastern Black Sea, it retains the ability to conduct long range strikes into Ukraine in support of land operations.

