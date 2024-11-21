Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK intel: Russia’s fleet forced to change area of operation, but retains ability to support land operations

Moscow has been repeatedly outmaneuvered by Ukraine’s innovative tactics and modern weaponry, forcing the retreat of its prized Black Sea Fleet from Crimea’s historic ports to safer waters.
byBenjamin Looijen
21/11/2024
2 minute read
Russian military corruption Moskva flagman
The former flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, ”Moskva”, costing roughly $750 million, was sunk by Ukraine in 2022. Photo: Osinttechnical/twitter
UK intel: Russia’s fleet forced to change area of operation, but retains ability to support land operations

Prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia’s leadership almost certainly perceived the Russian Federation Navy and the Black Sea Fleet as integral components of their strategic maritime power.

This development showcases how Russia’s ability to dominate a critical strategic waterway that it has controlled for centuries, has been rendered ineffective through Ukraine’s innovative naval warfare tactics, which have effectively neutralized what was once considered an overwhelming Russian military advantage. Nonetheless, Russia retains long-range strike capabilities, which it can use in land operations against Ukraine.

As noted by the UK Ministry of Defense, after 1000 days of war, Russia’s naval capabilities in the Black Sea have been significantly depleted through highly effective Ukrainian operations.

Pre-invasion, the Ukrainian Navy was vastly outnumbered by the Black Sea Fleet and limited to a small number of major warships and coastal defense vessels. Throughout the conflict, the Ukrainian Navy has been unable to operate conventionally in the Black Sea.

However, since 24 February 2022, Ukrainian forces have destroyed or damaged over 25% of major Russian warships operating in the Black Sea. This includes the sinking of the Black Sea Fleet flagship, Slava-Class cruiser ”Moskva”, which had previously been described as a cutting-edge air defense platform.

As a result, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been forced to move all of its major assets from its historic base in Sevastopol to Novorossiysk in the Eastern Black Sea.

Russian unites operating in the region have also been forced to adapt their tactics and change the areas in which they operate.

Despite Russia’s Black Sea Fleet currently being limited to the Eastern Black Sea, it retains the ability to conduct long range strikes into Ukraine in support of land operations.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts