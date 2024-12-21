Eng
Russia bombs Kherson cancer hospital, radiation safety checks ongoing

Two Russian guided bombs struck a medical center in the frontline city of Kherson, causing significant damage.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
21/12/2024
1 minute read
Kherson cancer hospital after the Russian attack. Photo: Kherson Military Administration
Russian forces launched an airstrike on a cancer treatment center in Kherson using two guided bombs, causing significant damage to the building, regional military administration head Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attack is part of an ongoing intensification of Russia’s bombardment of Ukrainian cities, with strikes targeting civilian areas across the country. On Friday, Russian missiles killed one person in Kyiv, injured 10 others, and caused damage to several NATO embassies in the capital.

“Last night, Russian forces struck the medical facility from the air using two guided bombs. Fortunately, no patients or medical staff were injured, though the building suffered significant damage,” Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Following the attack, local authorities conducted radiation safety checks, as oncology centers often house radiation equipment for treatments.

“Measurements show gamma radiation levels in the city and region match natural background levels at 12-13 microroentgen per hour,” officials stated. They also added that they continue to monitor radiation levels.

Video footage of the strike, initially released by Russian sources, has since circulated online. The airstrike comes amid a surge in attacks on Kherson, where, the previous day, Russian artillery and air strikes killed one person and injured nine others.

