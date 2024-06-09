Ukraine to test homegrown guided bombs in “a few weeks”

Ukraine is developing its own guided bombs to counter Russia’s intensifying aerial attacks, with testing set to begin within weeks, said Chief of aviation of Ukraine’s air force, Gen. Serhii Holubtsov.

“We are developing Ukrainian guided bombs by modifying conventional unguided bombs. This involves selecting the right wing, GPS, and control modules. Initial tests will start in a few weeks,” Holubtsov told RFE/RL.

He added that currently, the Ukrainian Air Force is using Western-made precision-guided munitions (PGMs): GBU-39 and GBU-62 of various calibers. These are highly effective but limited in quantity.

Meanwhile, Russia is actively employing guided aerial bombs in its attacks on Ukraine. These bombs were used intensively during the Russian offensive on northern Kharkiv Oblast and against the city of Kharkiv.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia drops over 3,000 domestically-produced guided aerial bombs on Ukraine every month.

Read more: