Russian Armed Forces receive new BMP-3 and BMD-4M vehicles

The Russian Armed Forces have received a batch of new BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles and BMD-4M airborne fighting vehicles.

This latest delivery of upgraded armored vehicles highlights Russia’s ongoing efforts to modernize its military equipment amid the Russo-Ukrainian War. The addition of enhanced protection features and electronic warfare systems to the BMP-3 and BMD-4M vehicles suggests a response to evolving battlefield threats, particularly the increased use of drones and anti-tank weapons. This move underscores Russia’s commitment to maintaining its military capabilities despite international sanctions and the ongoing war.

As reported by Militarnyi, the new armored vehicles were shipped by Kurganmashzavod, a manufacturing company based in Kurgan, Russia. It is known for its BMP series of infantry fighting vehicles. The first type of this vehicle was developed and produced in the Soviet Union.

It is stated that all the delivered vehicles are equipped with additional protection kits. These kits are supposed to protect the BMP-3 and BMD-4M from attacks by attack drones, and also cover the onboard projections from damage by cumulative ammunition.

Additional hinged protection in the form of armor shields and anti-cumulative grilles is supplied with the vehicles and mounted on the units. This allows Russian troops to transport their equipment on standard cargo platforms.

The manufacturer also states that each of the new combat vehicles delivered to the Russian Armed Forces is equipped with electronic warfare systems. In addition, Kurganmashzavod said that this year the company is fulfilling additional obligations to supply the Russian military with BMP-3s beyond the volumes envisaged by the schedule.

The first batch of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles in 2024 was handed over to the Russian Armed Forces in February of this year.

BMP-3 and BMD-4M

The Soviet/Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle is armed with a 100-millimeter 2A70 cannon launcher with a 30-millimeter 2A72 automatic cannon and a 7.62-millimeter PKTM machine gun. The vehicle is designed to transport personnel to the front line, increase the mobility and protection of military personnel on the battlefield and to act jointly with tanks in combat.

The BMP-3, unlike previous Soviet combat vehicles, received a new chassis, engine, weapon system, and hydromechanical transmission. The forward location of the engine and transmission compartment was replaced by the aft one, in line with the tank scheme.

The BMD-4M is a Russian tracked combat floating vehicle designed to transport airborne troops. The vehicle was adopted by the Russian Armed Forces in April 2016.

