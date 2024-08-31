Netherlands to deliver 28 armored amphibious Viking vehicles to Ukraine

The Netherlands is delivering 28 Viking tracked vehicles to Ukraine. They will be used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in future combat operations.

This delivery of Viking tracked vehicles will significantly enhance Ukraine’s capabilities with regards to combat operation in amphibious and difficult terrains. These versatile vehicles provide Ukrainian forces with improved mobility and protection, potentially allowing for more effective maneuvers in diverse landscapes, including water-logged areas.

This is reported by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans on X. He shared a photo showing one of the vehicles loaded onto the trailer of a truck. “The Dutch Marine Corps trained the Ukrainian military for this,” he said.

The vehicles, known in full as Viking Bandvagn S10, are armored and amphibious and consist of two parts attached to each other. They weigh about 11 tons and can move through water at walking speed, according to the Dutch Ministry of Defense website. In total, the Netherlands has dozens of them, most of which are equipped to transport military personnel.

The Viking vehicle is deployable in temperatures from minus 46 to plus 49 degrees Celsius. This makes the vehicle suitable for a wide variety of conditions, from desert to Arctic regions. The Viking consists of a front and rear vehicle with a coupled steering mechanism.

They are the first vehicles of this model that the Netherlands is delivering to Ukraine, a Dutch Defense spokesman says. Whether these 28 are already in Ukraine, and whether more will follow, he cannot say.

