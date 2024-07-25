Netherlands and Denmark to deliver 14 refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

The Netherlands and Denmark are set to deliver 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine this summer, as announced by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans on 25 July. These battle tanks, purchased jointly by the two countries last year, have been refurbished and tested over the past few months.

According to the Dutch Defense Ministry, the tanks were previously used and have been completely overhauled by the German firm Rheinmetall. Ukraine will be able to deploy these tanks in its ongoing war against Russian forces.

“Yesterday and today, the last 2 Leopard 2s are undergoing their verification tests as part of the delivery. The first 12 tanks have already been delivered for shipment. All 14 tanks will be delivered simultaneously before the end of the summer,” the Ministry wrote, although a specific date was not provided.

Minister Brekelmans noted that these tanks “can play a crucial role for the Ukrainian army in defending against Russian troops.” He reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to supporting Ukraine “as long as necessary” in cooperation with allies and partners.

The Netherlands is part of an international tank coalition providing modern battle tanks to Ukraine. This coalition is also involved in supplying Leopard 1 tanks, a project that includes Denmark and Germany.

Recently, the Netherlands also pledged €20 million to a new drone coalition’s joint fund, aiming to deliver 1 million First Person View (FPV) attack drones to Ukraine.

