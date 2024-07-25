Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Netherlands and Denmark to deliver 14 refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

The Netherlands and Denmark are set to deliver 14 refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The tanks, revised by German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, are ready for shipment before summer’s end.
byYuri Zoria
25/07/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian army's leopard 2 tanks screeshot from armed forces' video ukrainian-leopard-2-tanks
Ukrainian Army’s Leopard 2 tanks. Screeshot from the Armed Forces’ video.
Netherlands and Denmark to deliver 14 refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

The Netherlands and Denmark are set to deliver 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine this summer, as announced by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans on 25 July. These battle tanks, purchased jointly by the two countries last year, have been refurbished and tested over the past few months.

According to the Dutch Defense Ministry, the tanks were previously used and have been completely overhauled by the German firm Rheinmetall. Ukraine will be able to deploy these tanks in its ongoing war against Russian forces.

“Yesterday and today, the last 2 Leopard 2s are undergoing their verification tests as part of the delivery. The first 12 tanks have already been delivered for shipment. All 14 tanks will be delivered simultaneously before the end of the summer,” the Ministry wrote, although a specific date was not provided.

Minister Brekelmans noted that these tanks “can play a crucial role for the Ukrainian army in defending against Russian troops.” He reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to supporting Ukraine “as long as necessary” in cooperation with allies and partners.

The Netherlands is part of an international tank coalition providing modern battle tanks to Ukraine. This coalition is also involved in supplying Leopard 1 tanks, a project that includes Denmark and Germany.

Recently, the Netherlands also pledged €20 million to a new drone coalition’s joint fund, aiming to deliver 1 million First Person View (FPV) attack drones to Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts