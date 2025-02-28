Lithuanian fundraising campaign collects €5.7 million for drones to support Ukraine

Lithuania’s third Radarom! fundraising campaign to support Ukraine has successfully concluded, raising a total of €5,737,028 for drone and anti-drone systems, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported to Euromaidan Press.

Amid the Russo-Ukrainian war, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and anti-drone systems are essential for Ukraine’s military. The UAVs provide quick response to enemy attacks, intelligence gathering, and other functions, while anti-drone systems prevent enemy forces from reaching troops or striking important targets. Enhancing Ukraine’s capabilities remains crucial as potential peace talks, led by US President Donald Trump, loom.

The initiative, which ran from 3 to 24 February 2024, saw widespread participation from Lithuanian citizens and businesses, with companies contributing nearly one-third of the total funds collected.

The campaign was organized by LRT in partnership with Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV, and Stiprūs Kartu, with Saugu serving as a special partner.

The day after the campaign ended, LRT reported raising over 5.6 million euros but noted the total would be updated after corporate donations are processed. The final amount exceeded the initial sum by more than 100,000 euros.

“When we started the campaign, there was much talk about possible peace negotiations, but events took a completely different direction. We see that the foundation of the Western world is now shaking, so it’s more important than ever to support Ukrainians and show them they’re not alone,” said Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, LRT Director General.

Lithuanian businesses actively joined the fundraising effort, with companies like AB Telia Lietuva and SBA Grupė each donating €100,000 during the first hours of the campaign. Dozens of other Lithuanian companies including NT Service, Yukon Group, Light Conversion, Tesonet Global, and many others contributed to maximize Ukraine’s drone capability.

The funds will be used to purchase drones and anti-drone systems critically needed by Ukrainian forces.

According to LRT, Ukrainian military forces have already received the first 25 Lithuanian drones purchased through the campaign. Additionally, 100 FPV-drones Prodrone7, 20 FPV-drones Babai 10, and 100 FPV-drones Khyzhak 10 manufactured in Ukraine are expected to be delivered to soldiers soon.

Two-thirds of the funds raised will go toward purchasing Lithuanian-manufactured drone technology, while one-third will support Ukrainian-made systems. Blue/Yellow organization will select appropriate drone and anti-drone systems based on their years of experience.

Previous Radarom! campaigns

This marks the third successful Radarom! campaign supporting Ukraine. The first campaign in 2023 raised over €14 million, funding the purchase of 17 radars, 4 off-road vehicles for mobile radar units, training for Ukrainian radar operators, and 69 anti-drone systems with accessories.

The second campaign in 2024 collected €8.6 million, which provided 1,141 protective gear sets for Ukrainian soldiers including individual anti-drone devices, night vision monoculars, and laser sights produced by Lithuanian companies Brolis Semiconductors and NT Service.

Related: