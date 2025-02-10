Support us on Patreon
Lithuania’s Radarom! campaign raises € 1 million to supply Ukraine with drones in one week

Lithuanians raise €1M in a week to supply Ukraine with drones and anti-drone systems, strengthening its defense amid ongoing war and looming peace talks.
byOlena Mukhina
10/02/2025
2 minute read
The Radarom fundraising campaign
As part of the Radarom! solidarity fundraising campaign marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Lithuanian citizens and businesses donated over €1 million in just one week to buy drones for Kyiv forces.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, drones and anti-drone systems are crucial for the Ukrainian army. Drones enable rapid response to attacks, intelligence gathering, and other critical tasks, while anti-drones counter enemy strikes and protect troops. Strengthening Ukraine’s position is vital ahead of potential peace talks pushed by US President Donald Trump.

Two-thirds of the funds raised during the “Radarom!” campaign will go to buy drones and anti-drone systems manufactured in Lithuania. The remaining one-third will be allocated to Ukrainian-made drones, selected by Blue/Yellow non-government orgaization.

The campaign will run for three weeks, culminating in a special broadcast on television, radio, and the LRT portal on 23 February. The final concert will air that evening at 9:00 PM on LRT television and LRT.lt.

In 2023, the first “Radarom!” campaign raised over €14 million, funding the purchase of 17 radars, 4 off-road vehicles for mobile radar units, and training for Ukrainian radar operators. Additionally, the remaining funds were used to acquire 69 anti-drone systems and components for Ukrainian defenders—making it likely the largest fundraising campaign in Lithuania’s history.

Last year, Radarom! raised over €8,5 million, which was used to procure 1,141 protective gear sets for Ukrainian soldiers. Each set included individual anti-drone devices, night vision monoculars, and laser sights produced by Lithuanian companies Brolis Semiconductors and NT Service.

