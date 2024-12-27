Ukraine’s Nemesis drone battalion expands into regiment

The 412th Nemesis Battalion of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (SBS) has grown to regiment size, the SBS reported on 26 December, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces are further increasing their drone capabilities amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.
The Unmanned Systems Forces says the Nemesis unit has carried out around 3,000 strikes targeting Russian military equipment, logistics, and personnel.
Another smaller unit expanding into a larger formation is the Asgard Group, consisting of experienced FPV copter and fixed-wing drone operators. It has joined the Nemesis, which is now forming an FPV battalion built around the Asgard Group.
Militarnyi reports that Nemesis has demonstrated significant combat effectiveness. Since October 2023, the regiment has published footage showing successful damage or complete destruction of ten Russian air defense systems, including Buk-M2, Tor-M2, and Osa-AKM systems, using bomber drones with free-falling munitions. Notable achievements include striking a Buk-M3 system from 60 kilometers away.
