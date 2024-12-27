Eng
Ukraine’s Nemesis drone battalion expands into regiment

The Ukrainian military continues to expand its drone units in an effort to counter Russia’s numerical advantage in personnel with advanced technology.
byYuri Zoria
27/12/2024
2 minute read
Drone pilots of the 412th ‘Nemesis’ Battalion of unmanned systems. Photo: Unmanned Systems Forces
The 412th Nemesis Battalion of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces (SBS) has grown to regiment size, the SBS reported on 26 December, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces are further increasing their drone capabilities amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The SBS’s statement comes after another significant enlargement of a drone unit: earlier this month, the commander of the 414th Madyar’s Birds Separate Strike Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment announced their unit’s expansion to brigade status. 

The Unmanned Systems Forces says the Nemesis unit has carried out around 3,000 strikes targeting Russian military equipment, logistics, and personnel.

 

Another smaller unit expanding into a larger formation is the Asgard Group, consisting of experienced FPV copter and fixed-wing drone operators. It has joined the Nemesis, which is now forming an FPV battalion built around the Asgard Group.

Militarnyi reports that Nemesis has demonstrated significant combat effectiveness. Since October 2023, the regiment has published footage showing successful damage or complete destruction of ten Russian air defense systems, including Buk-M2, Tor-M2, and Osa-AKM systems, using bomber drones with free-falling munitions. Notable achievements include striking a Buk-M3 system from 60 kilometers away.

