Lithuanian media launches third drone fundraising campaign for Ukraine

LRT, Lithuania’s national broadcaster, has partnered with Blue/Yellow NGO, Laisvės TV, and Stiprūs Kartu to launch the third Radarom! fundraising campaign supporting Ukraine. The initiative, running from 3 to 24 February, aims to procure drones and anti-drone systems for Ukrainian forces, acording to LRT’s report.
LRT director general Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė says the campaign will showcase Lithuania’s advanced defense industry capabilities while supporting Ukraine.
“Despite all the talk about peace negotiations, the war in Ukraine is not over yet, and they desperately need drones,” she said.
The fundraising strategy allocates two-thirds of collected funds for Lithuanian-made drones and anti-drone equipment, with the remaining third dedicated to Ukrainian domestic production. Blue/Yellow, drawing on its decade of experience in military support for Ukraine, will oversee equipment selection.
Blue/Yellow co-founder Jonas Ohman emphasized the practical benefits of this approach, stating,
“By giving part of the money to drones made in Ukraine, we will ensure that the support is used with the utmost speed.”
The campaign offers multiple donation options, including the radarom.lt website for bank transfers, and PayPal contributions to [email protected].
The initiative will conclude with a special broadcast across LRT TV, LRT RADIO, and LRT.lt on 23 February, featuring a final concert at 21:00.
Related:
- Lithuanian President Nauseda: Europe can not contain Russia without US
- Ukraine unveils land drone with 10 m retractable mast for comms relay, EW
- Latvia to hand over 100 drones to Ukraine
- Forbes: Ukraine’s new long-range drones capable of round-trip bombing missions
- Ukrainian long-range drones now reusable and carry 250 kg bombs
- Lithuania sends drones, thermal imagers and telescopic loaders to Ukraine
- Let’s radar: Lithuania to raise EUR 5mn for closing Ukraine’s skies with radars
- Lithuania will never abandon Ukraine, volunteer helping Ukrainian army says (2017)