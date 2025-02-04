Lithuanian media launches third drone fundraising campaign for Ukraine

LRT, Lithuania’s national broadcaster, has partnered with Blue/Yellow NGO, Laisvės TV, and Stiprūs Kartu to launch the third Radarom! fundraising campaign supporting Ukraine. The initiative, running from 3 to 24 February, aims to procure drones and anti-drone systems for Ukrainian forces, acording to LRT’s report.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, drones and anti-drone systems are crucial for the Ukrainian army, enabling rapid response to attacks, intelligence gathering, and other critical tasks, while anti-drones counter enemy strikes and protect troops. Strengthening Ukraine’s position is vital ahead of potential peace talks pushed by US President Donald Trump.

LRT director general Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė says the campaign will showcase Lithuania’s advanced defense industry capabilities while supporting Ukraine.

“Despite all the talk about peace negotiations, the war in Ukraine is not over yet, and they desperately need drones,” she said.

The fundraising strategy allocates two-thirds of collected funds for Lithuanian-made drones and anti-drone equipment, with the remaining third dedicated to Ukrainian domestic production. Blue/Yellow, drawing on its decade of experience in military support for Ukraine, will oversee equipment selection.

Blue/Yellow co-founder Jonas Ohman emphasized the practical benefits of this approach, stating,

“By giving part of the money to drones made in Ukraine, we will ensure that the support is used with the utmost speed.”

The campaign offers multiple donation options, including the radarom.lt website for bank transfers, and PayPal contributions to [email protected].

The initiative will conclude with a special broadcast across LRT TV, LRT RADIO, and LRT.lt on 23 February, featuring a final concert at 21:00.

The first Radarom! campaign in 2023 raised over 14 million euros, funding 17 radars, four enhanced mobility vehicles, training programs, and 69 anti-drones with accessories. The second campaign collected 8.6 million euros, providing 1,141 safe soldier kits including individual anti-drones, night vision monoculars, and laser sights from Brolis Semiconductors and NT Service.

