Politico: Western aid boosts Ukraine’s prospects on battlefield

A growing number of Ukraine’s allies are now allowing the weapons they’ve supplied to be fired into Russian territory, potentially boosting Kyiv’s battlefield efforts, according to Politico.
byMaria Tril
11/06/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldier
Ukrainian soldier on the frontline. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram.
Politico reported on 11 June that despite the ongoing war, Ukraine’s allies are finally fulfilling their declaration to support the country “for as long as it takes.”

The article cites several developments that could potentially give Kyiv a boost on the battlefield and in its efforts to achieve a favorable outcome and embark on reconstruction.

One key point is that a growing number of allies, spearheaded by the UK, are now allowing the weapons they’ve supplied to be fired into Russian territory.

Several countries recently allowed Ukraine to strike inside Russia, in particular, military targets within Russian territory. Besides, the Biden administration has secretly authorized Ukraine to conduct strikes inside Russia using US-supplied weapons, but solely near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Earlier this month, Russia launched a new offensive across the border into the region.

“Less dramatic, but just as consequential, is the fact that Ukraine’s also been gathering momentum in other ways that could allow it to protect its independence, achieve a favorable outcome to the war, and embark on a reconstruction program that will firmly link it to the Euro-Atlantic community,” said in the article.

On the economic front, Politico notes that “Ukraine’s skillful economic policymaking has maintained macroeconomic and financial stability in the country, despite the toll of the war.”

The article reports that after a 29.1% crash in 2022, Ukraine’s economy grew 5% in 2023, faster than all other large European economies, and strong growth is expected over the next three or more years.

The article highlights several significant developments in Ukraine’s relationship with Western allies. It cites the European Council’s agreement in December to open negotiations for Ukraine to join the EU, describing it as “a solid commitment with its own reputation on the line.”

Additionally, the article mentions US President Joe Biden’s executive order giving the Department of the Treasury authority to sanction banks facilitating transactions that help Russia’s war effort, which has “since hampered Russia’s international payments and trade.”

Politico also reports on the EU’s approval of a four-year $54 billion package of grants and loans for Ukraine and the US signing of the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, allocating almost $61 billion for Ukraine, with a significant portion for military-related assistance.

The article also notes the significance of Section 505 of the US law, which requires the transfer of longer-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine, enabling surprise attacks on Russian military facilities in Crimea and strikes deep into occupied eastern Ukraine.

While the report acknowledges Ukraine’s ongoing risks and challenges, it concludes that its partners are “renewing its ability to stand strong, defend itself and become a future member of the Euro-Atlantic community.”

