Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine to position some of its future F-16s at foreign air bases

This will protect them from Russian strikes and create an operational reserve of aircraft.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
10/06/2024
2 minute read
Two Portuguese F-16AM-15MLU and a Canadian CF-18 Hornet protecting the Baltic States.
Ukraine to position some of its future F-16s at foreign air bases

To protect them from Russian strikes, some of the F-16 fighter jets provided to Ukraine by partner nations will be stationed at secure air bases abroad, said General Serhii Holubtsov, Chief of Aviation of Ukraine’s Air Force.

An aviation coalition consisting of the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium is set to equip Ukraine with advanced F-16s, with initial deliveries expected this summer.

“There is a certain number of aircraft [F16s] that will be stored at secure air bases outside of Ukraine to prevent them from becoming [Russian] targets here. This will be our reserve for replacing malfunctioning aircraft during scheduled maintenance. This is to ensure that we have a certain number of aircraft in our operational fleet that will correspond to the number of pilots we have,” Holubtsov told RFE/RL.

Additionally, some of these Ukrainian-owned jets will remain at Western training centers to train Ukrainian pilots and personnel.

While Holubtsov didn’t specify the exact number of F-16s Ukraine will receive, he expressed optimism that the quantity may increase over time.

“Almost all countries that have F-16s in service are gradually re-equipping themselves with F-35s. Therefore, there will be more of these aircraft. And they will probably also be offered to Ukraine,” noted Holubtsov.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine needs 120-130 aircraft to achieve air parity with Russia, aligning with the number of pledged F-16s. However, deliveries will be gradual, starting this summer and extending until 2028.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!