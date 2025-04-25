MFA spokesperson: Ukraine will never recognize Russian territorial concessions

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed three non-negotiable positions during peace talks in London, emphasizing that Kyiv will never recognize any part of its territory as Russian.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi outlined these positions during a briefing on 25 April, stating that Ukraine would never agree to restrictions on its armed forces, defense capabilities, or military assistance from partners.

“Ukraine will never recognize any part of its territory as Russian,” Tykhyi said.

The third position, according to Tykhyi, is that “no third country has the right to veto Ukraine’s membership in NATO or the EU.”

“These are three principled positions that Ukraine adheres to. And I can tell you frankly that this was voiced at these and previous negotiations,” Tykhyi said.

The statements come amid reports that the Trump administration is pushing for a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ukraine reportedly agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposal during talks with the US in Jeddah, while President Zelenskyy has insisted on a full and unconditional ceasefire that the Kremlin has refused to accept.

The Trump administration’s latest proposal may include US de jure recognition of Moscow’s control over Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, along with de facto recognition of its partial occupation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Tykhyi urged people to “focus on official information” and “not react emotionally to various ‘leaks’ in the media” regarding peace plans.

“They are dealt with by just anyone. Much of these ‘leaks’ do not correspond to reality. And when I respond to all these messages, I legitimize them,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

The Telegraph previously reported that Ukraine and European allies formulated their version of a settlement plan for the Russian-Ukrainian war during the London meeting, which they presented to the American side.

Before the London talks, Bloomberg, citing informed European officials, reported that the US effectively proposed freezing the war and was ready to recognize Russia’s control over Ukrainian Crimea as part of a “broader” peace agreement.

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea, stating “there is nothing to talk about here.”

US President Donald Trump criticized the Ukrainian leader’s statement, adding that Crimea “was lost many years ago” and is now “not even a subject of discussion.” Trump also questioned why Ukrainians did not fight for the peninsula 11 years ago.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the Trump administration will reportedly insist that Russia accept Ukraine’s right to develop its own military forces and defense industry as part of any peace agreement.

Read also: