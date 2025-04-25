Von der Leyen plans to talk to Trump during Pope Francis’ funeral

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is planning to speak with US President Donald Trump during Pope Francis’ funeral scheduled for 26 April, Brussels Playbook reported on 25 April.

A Commission spokesperson told Politico that while no formal meeting is currently planned, the Commission would “seize” any chance to engage with key world leaders at the event.

Von der Leyen has not met with Trump since his return to the White House earlier this year. Their potential conversation comes as the US president has imposed tariffs on European products amid growing trade tensions.

The funeral for Pope Francis, who died on 21 April, will take place at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. The event will draw numerous heads of state and high-ranking officials from around the world.

“I will have many meetings while in Rome,” Trump said on 23 April, confirming his attendance at the papal funeral.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 22 April that he “would like an opportunity to speak” with the US president as Trump’s team conducts talks with Russia about Ukraine’s future.

However, Zelenskyy returned to Ukraine on 25 April, cutting short his official visit to South Africa following a massive Russian strike on Ukraine on 24 April. The attack killed at least 12 people in Kyiv alone andinjured almost 90 people.

After the strike on Kyiv, Zelenskyy said that Russia had attacked the capital with a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea. The Ukrainian president emphasized that Pyongyang is Moscow’s ally and that “Russia and North Korea are killing people together.”

Read also: