Zelenskyy: Russia could attack Kyiv with missile from North Korea, we are checking it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia may have used a North Korean-made ballistic missile during its massive attack on Ukraine on 24 April, particularly on Kyiv.

Ukrainian special services are currently verifying all details of the incident, according to the president.

“If it is confirmed that this missile was manufactured in North Korea, it will be further evidence of the criminal alliance between Russia and Pyongyang,” Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasized the deadly nature of this cooperation, saying, “They kill people and abuse life together – that’s the only purpose of their cooperation. Russia constantly uses such weapons – missiles, artillery. Meanwhile, Pyongyang has gained the opportunity to make its weapons more deadly in real war conditions.”

Rescue operations continue in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, where Russians destroyed an apartment building. As of 6 pm, reports indicated that 12 people were killed and over 100 were injured.

Zelenskyy said that no country should face such threats alone. He also said that during the massive strike on Ukrainian cities on 24 April, Russia used more than 200 weapons, including missiles and attack drones.

“Even at the height of international diplomatic efforts to stop this war, Russia continues to kill civilians. This means Putin is not afraid,” Zelenskyy said. “To really guarantee safety for our people, we need to strengthen our air shield. Thank you to everyone in the world who is helping.”

Reuters previously reported, citing a source in Ukrainian military circles, that Russia had struck Kyiv with a missile received from North Korea, likely a KN-23.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that for the combined attack, Russia used Kalibr, Iskander, and Kh-101 missiles – a total of 70 missiles and 145 drones.

In Kyiv, rescuers extracted a living man from the rubble who had been trapped for over six hours. 25 April was declared a day of mourning in Kyiv.

