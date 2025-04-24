Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy: Russia could attack Kyiv with missile from North Korea, we are checking it

At least 12 people were killed and over 100 injured after a suspected North Korean missile destroyed an apartment building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.
byMaria Tril
24/04/2025
3 minute read
attack
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv on 24 April. Credit: President Zelenskyy’s Telegram
Zelenskyy: Russia could attack Kyiv with missile from North Korea, we are checking it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia may have used a North Korean-made ballistic missile during its massive attack on Ukraine on 24 April, particularly on Kyiv.

Ukrainian special services are currently verifying all details of the incident, according to the president.

“If it is confirmed that this missile was manufactured in North Korea, it will be further evidence of the criminal alliance between Russia and Pyongyang,” Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasized the deadly nature of this cooperation, saying, “They kill people and abuse life together – that’s the only purpose of their cooperation. Russia constantly uses such weapons – missiles, artillery. Meanwhile, Pyongyang has gained the opportunity to make its weapons more deadly in real war conditions.”

Rescue operations continue in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, where Russians destroyed an apartment building. As of 6 pm, reports indicated that 12 people were killed and over 100 were injured.

Zelenskyy said that no country should face such threats alone. He also said that during the massive strike on Ukrainian cities on 24 April, Russia used more than 200 weapons, including missiles and attack drones.

“Even at the height of international diplomatic efforts to stop this war, Russia continues to kill civilians. This means Putin is not afraid,” Zelenskyy said. “To really guarantee safety for our people, we need to strengthen our air shield. Thank you to everyone in the world who is helping.”

Reuters previously reported, citing a source in Ukrainian military circles, that Russia had struck Kyiv with a missile received from North Korea, likely a KN-23.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that for the combined attack, Russia used Kalibr, Iskander, and Kh-101 missiles – a total of 70 missiles and 145 drones.

In Kyiv, rescuers extracted a living man from the rubble who had been trapped for over six hours. 25 April was declared a day of mourning in Kyiv.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!