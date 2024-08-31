Eng
Zelenskyy to US, UK, France, and Germany: Grant Ukraine permission to strike Russia with long-range weapons

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Russian terror can be effectively stopped only “by strikes on Russian military airfields, on their bases, on the logistics of Russian terror.”
31/08/2024
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: president.gov.ua
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany to grant Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russian territory with Western weapons, as well as the long-range missiles and rockets themselves.

Zelenskyy argues that the ability to strike deep into Russian territory would not only help defend Ukrainian cities but also potentially force Moscow to seek a peaceful resolution. This request for long-range weapons and permission to use them against Russian military targets marks a significant change in Ukraine’s defensive strategy, highlighting the country’s urgent need for more advanced military capabilities to counter ongoing Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy made this request during his evening address, which was published on Telegram.

The President of Ukraine noted that Ukraine is trying to receive permission from the Western countries to strike deeper into the Russian heartland. This would alleviate the pressure which Russian Armed Forces are now conducting on the Ukrainian civilian population, among other things.

“There have been meetings at various levels, and among the first issues for us is the long-range capability of our defense forces, the ability to prevent all this terror that our Kharkiv and our other cities, many Ukrainian communities are forced to go through,” Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that clearing the Ukrainian skies of Russian guided bombs is a strong step to force Russia to seek an end to the war and a just peace.

”And I appeal to the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany: we need the ability to really and fully defend Ukraine and Ukrainians. We need long-range permits, and we need your long-range shells and missiles. We cannot postpone vital decisions – the very things that can most properly influence events,” Zelenskyy urged.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russian bombings on Ukrainian cities can be reliably stopped only in one way: “by strikes on Russian military airfields, on their bases, on the logistics of Russian terror.”

He also noted that Ukraine’s representatives are talking to their partners about the need to supply air defense systems, especially before the start of the school year.

The President of Ukraine also provided a situational update regarding the current frontline, noting that the situation is difficult in the direction of Pokrovsk, in addition to the Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Kupiansk sectors.

