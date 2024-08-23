Indian PM Modi urges peaceful resolution of war in Ukraine during his “historic” visit to Kyiv

India emphasizes the need for a peaceful resolution of Russia’s war in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, according to a joint statement by both countries following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine.

On 23 August, Modi arrived in Kyiv for an official visit, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the meeting, the Indian prime minister stated that his country is taking a “proactive stance” on peace and is prepared to play a role in resolving the war in Ukraine.

“When it comes to peace, India takes a proactive stance. Our approach has always been people-centered. I want to tell you and the world that this is our conviction and commitment; we speak loudly and clearly: we support sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is our top priority,” emphasized Modi.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has suggested that the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace, adopted at the Peace Summit, could serve as a basis for further efforts towards achieving a just peace, UkrInform reported.

Indian Prime Minister described his first visit to Ukraine as historic and expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian people for their hospitality.

“My visit to Ukraine was historic. I came to this great country with the aim of deepening Indo-Ukrainian friendship. I had productive talks with President Zelenskyy. India firmly believes that peace must always prevail. I thank the government and people of Ukraine for their hospitality,” he wrote on social media.

Recently, Modi met with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and stated that the only way to end the war is to establish a dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow and that diplomatic steps should be taken immediately.

Modi also said India is ready to cooperate with other friendly nations to provide as much support as possible to restore peace in Ukraine.

