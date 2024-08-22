Zelenskyy extends sanctions against several influential collaborators for 10 years

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to extend sanctions against individuals and legal entities collaborating with Russia, according to a presidential decree.

The NSDC decision prolonged restrictions for an additional ten years on pro-Russian media figures Igor Guzhva, who left Ukraine in 2018; Anatoliy Shariy, who left Ukraine in 2012; and Denis Pushilin, the current leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), along with their affiliated companies and assets.

The document specifically calls for internet providers to block access to resources associated with the sanctioned individuals. This includes the Strana.ua website and its subdomains, Shariy.net, the Shariy Political Party website, and related social media pages.

The move aims to limit the influence of individuals and organizations working in Russia’s interests within Ukraine’s information space.

In March, Zelenskyy enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s decision to impose sanctions on several Russian media outlets.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an associate of Anatoliy Shariy, who was working to disrupt mobilization to the Armed Forces.

In March 2024, the Verkhovna Rada also registered a bill to ban members of pro-Russian parties from participating in elections.

