Ukraine arrests two collaborators who committed arson during Russian occupation of Kyiv Oblast ~~

Ukraine’s Security Service has arrested two former State Emergency employees for collaborating with Russian troops during the 2022 occupation of Kyiv Oblast.

The suspects were identified as employees of the 41st Firefighting and Rescue unit of the central department of the State Emergency Service, who offered their assistance to the invaders.

On 22 March 2022, following instructions from Russian soldiers, the two individuals committed arson in a local firefighting station in the town of Ivankiv, causing damage to property and destabilizing the city.

In addition, the suspects informed the occupiers about three individuals who attempted to extinguish the fire. The Russian forces captured them and subjected them to torture.

