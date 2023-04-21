Ukraine arrests two collaborators who committed arson during Russian occupation of Kyiv Oblast

Ukraine arrests two collaborators who committed arson during Russian occupation of Kyiv Oblast

 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s Security Service has arrested two former State Emergency employees for collaborating with Russian troops during the 2022 occupation of Kyiv Oblast.

Ukraine arrests two collaborators who committed arson during Russian occupation of Kyiv Oblast ~~

The suspects were identified as employees of the 41st Firefighting and Rescue unit of the central department of the State Emergency Service, who offered their assistance to the invaders.

On 22 March 2022, following instructions from Russian soldiers, the two individuals committed arson in a local firefighting station in the town of Ivankiv, causing damage to property and destabilizing the city.

In addition, the suspects informed the occupiers about three individuals who attempted to extinguish the fire. The Russian forces captured them and subjected them to torture.

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags