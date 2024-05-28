Ukraine’s court sentences man to 12 years in prison for collaborating with Russians during occupation

A 35-year-old resident of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for collaborating with Russian forces during the city’s occupation, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast was occupied by Russia in April 2022 when the full-scale invasion started, with Russians detaining and torturing people with a pro-Ukrainian stance. However, Ukrainian forces liberated the city in September 2022.

Prosecutors proved that the man voluntarily cooperated with Russians, accepting the “supervisor” position in June 2022. In this role, he carried out “operational search” measures and delivered people to the station who were pro-Ukrainian or disagreed with the occupied authorities.

The collaborator was exposed and detained by Ukrainian law enforcement officers after the city’s de-occupation in September 2022.

During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty, claiming that representatives of the occupation authorities used physical violence and threats to force him into the position. He also stated that he was unaware of the criminal liability for collaborative activities. However, the evidence provided by the prosecution confirmed his guilt.

The Office of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Kharkiv Oblast conducted the pre-trial investigation and operational support. The guilty verdict is currently subject to an appeal period.

In April, SBU also detained a former postal worker from Izium for collaborating with Russian forces during the city’s occupation. The woman led a pro-Russian “post office” and distributed propaganda newspapers. She faces up to 12 years in prison and confiscation of property for her actions.

