US reaffirms support for Ukraine’s military actions in Russia

The US Department of Defense has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine as Ukrainian forces drive into Russia. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh stated on 19 August that US support to Ukraine will continue as Ukrainian service members drive into Russia.

According to Singh, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been in communication with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

“The secretary reiterated US support for Ukraine and that the two will continue to remain in close contact,” Singh reported. Their discussions focused on ongoing support from allies and partners to meet Ukraine’s urgent military requirements.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided insights into the objectives of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Russia’s Kursk region on 18 August.

“We see that the occupier is suffering losses, and this is helpful — very helpful — for our defense. It is about destroying the logistics of the Russian army and draining their reserves,” Zelenskyy stated in his daily address to the Ukrainian people.

Zelenskyy also mentioned the creation of a buffer zone in the Kursk region to prevent Russian forces from firing into Ukraine.

“Everything that inflicts losses on the Russian army, Russian state, their military industrial complex, and their economy helps prevent the war from expanding and brings us closer to a just end to this aggression, a just peace for Ukraine.”

Singh confirmed that the United States will continue its support through security assistance, including presidential drawdown packages. She also noted movement of Russian forces in Ukraine but could not specify their exact redeployment.

Related: