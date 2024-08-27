Zelenskyy says he prepares to meet with Biden in September

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he is preparing for a potential meeting with US President Joe Biden in September.

Speaking at the “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, Zelenskyy said he will likely attend the UN General Assembly in New York, where he anticipates meeting Biden.

“We have a relationship (with Biden). It’s serious. I’m preparing for our meeting in September. God willing, I’ll be at the UN General Assembly,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized the significance of the United States in global affairs, saying, “Many things depend on the US today. Even many things that are in Europe.” He suggested that certain decisions by European allies hinge on US decisions.

Ukraine plans to provide the Biden administration with a list of targets deep within Russian territory. This move attempts to persuade the US to lift restrictions on the use of American weapons.

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, said on 26 August that there have been no changes to US policy regarding Ukraine’s use of transferred weapons.

Despite this, some Ukrainian deputies and officials claim to see signs that Washington is considering lifting restrictions in the near future.

The Washington Post previously reported that Ukraine has intensified requests to the Biden administration to allow strikes on Russian air bases within Russia using ATACMS missiles following operations in the Kursk region.

Read also: