Russo-Ukrainian War, day 920: Ukraine pushes for long-range strikes as Kursk incursion continues

Exclusive

Ukraine mulls legalizing private military companies. While the existing legislature targets post-war employment for veterans, experts stress that PMCs like Russia’s Wagner, minus the ruthlessness, are needed now.

Military

Ukrainian paratrooper brigade captures seven Russian tanks in Kursk oblast since incursion outset. Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade reports seizing seven Russian tanks, including T-72, and more modern T-90M and T-80BVM models, during the Kursk incursion. Captured vehicles will be repaired and used in future operations against Russians.

UK intel: Russia creating volunteer units to counter Ukraine in Kursk Oblast while prioritizing Pokrovsk axis. UK intelligence reports Russia is creating a new volunteer unit in response to recent Ukrainian incursions into Kursk Oblast. Analysts doubt the unit’s immediate effectiveness, as Russia’s military focus remains on Pokrovsk.

Frontline report: Ukrainian forces encircle Russian troops near Kursk’s Korenevo. Ukrainian forces launched a successful offensive in Kursk Oblast, encircling Russian troops near Korenevo, advancing on northern and southern flanks, exploiting gaps in Russian defenses, and capturing an advanced T-90M tank. The possible fall of Korenevo could open up critical operational space.

Russia claims 5 killed, 37 injured in Ukrainian attack against Belgorod Oblast. The city of Belgorod and surrounding areas reportedly suffered significant damage to residential buildings and vehicles following an alleged Ukrainian missile attack, according to Russian sources.

ISW: Russian military seizes Stelmakhivka village in Luhansk Oblast. The Institute for the Study of War reports significant Russian advances along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, including the capture of Stelmakhivka village.

As of 31 August 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 614950 (+1360)

Tanks: 8582 (+8)

APV: 16736 (+14)

Artillery systems: 17614 (+42)

MLRS: 1176 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 940

Aircraft: 368

Helicopters: 328

UAV: 14471 (+18)

Cruise missiles : 2557 (+1)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 23825 (+62)

Intelligence and technology

Russian KABs have received an upgrade, increasing range and improving flight correction. Russia has upgraded its Universal Planning and Correction Module (UMPC) system. This enhancement to the UMPC, which converts conventional free-fall bombs into guided glide bombs, potentially increases the range and effectiveness of Russian aerial strikes.

Russian Armed Forces receive new BMP-3 and BMD-4M vehicles. The Russian Armed Forces have received a batch of new BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles and BMD-4M airborne fighting vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with additional protection kits to guard against drone attacks and cumulative ammunition damage.

Netherlands to deliver 28 armored amphibious Viking vehicles to Ukraine. The Netherlands is delivering 28 Viking tracked vehicles to Ukraine, enhancing its combat capabilities in difficult terrains. These 11-ton, armored, amphibious vehicles can operate in extreme temperatures from -46°C to +49°C.

Security Service of Ukraine receives new Grey Widow kamikaze drones. Ukraine’s Security Service has acquired new Grey Widow kamikaze drones, capable of 120 km/h speeds and 52 km range. These domestically-produced, highly maneuverable drones showcase how Ukraine bolsters its defense capabilities with home-grown technology.

International

Zelenskyy to US, UK, France, and Germany: Grant Ukraine permission to strike Russia with long-range weapons. The President of Ukraine emphasized that Russian terror can be effectively stopped only “”by strikes on Russian military airfields, on their bases, on the logistics of Russian terror.””

Ukraine presents target list, requests US lift ATACMS restrictions for deeper strikes in Russia. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov requests the US to lift restrictions on ATACMS use, aiming to strike deeper into Russian territory. He presented a list of potential targets during meetings with US officials, emphasizing the need to protect Ukrainian civilians from Russian attacks.

Estonian Defense Minister: West should change “”support for war”” to “”support for Ukraine’s victory””. The absence of a political decision on Ukraine’s victory is the root cause of ineffective Western support, according to Estonia’s Defense Minister.

Danish Prime Minister: Ukraine must win, because if Russia wins, we all lose. Denmark was prepared to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine at the onset of the war, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen revealed during a conference in Prague.

WSJ: US refuses to send contractors to Ukraine to maintain F-16s. Decision follows loss of Ukraine’s first F-16 on 28 Aug. US officials raised safety concerns over Russia targeting American contractors, US official tells WSJ.

NATO chief Stoltenberg defends Ukraine’s right to strike targets in Russia. In his first comments on the matter, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that Russian military assets in Kursk are legitimate targets for Ukrainian forces.

Humanitarian and social impact

Venezuela detained two Colombians who fought for Ukraine, might extradite them to Russia. Two Colombian ex-soldiers who fought for Ukraine have been detained in Venezuela and face extradition to Russia. Charged with mercenarism by Russia’s FSB, they face up to 15 years in prison.

First bilingual school for Ukrainian children opens in Hungary. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised the opening of a new Ukrainian school in Budapest as a step towards preserving Ukrainian identity abroad.

World Bank to finance Ukrainian education for $ 415 million. Ukraine’s education sector is set to receive a $415 mn boost from the World Bank, with $200 mn potentially available by the end of 2024, for improving teaching and learning conditions.

New developments

Mi-8 helicopter with 22 people on board goes missing in Russia’s Kamchatka. A helicopter transporting 19 passengers and 3 crew members disappeared in Kamchatka, Russia, during a visit to the Vachkazhets volcano.

