Exclusives

Trump’s favorite newspaper: President, Putin is the dictator. Conservative New York Post tabloid publishes an article in support of Ukraine

France and UK face historic choice as Trump signals Ukraine abandonment. As America retreats from Ukraine, Europe’s nuclear powers stand at a crossroads. France and Britain’s decision could determine whether Ukraine faces Russia alone or benefits from the same nuclear deterrence that maintained peace during the Cold War.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian elite forces crush Russian pincer in industrial raid near Pokrovsk. Ukrainian elite units stormed Russian positions in the Kotlyne industrial complex, a key base for attacks on Pokrovsk, forcing enemy troops into retreat.

Russian forces push south of Pokrovsk, approaching previously untouched Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. After seizing Velyka Novosilka, Russian forces escalate attacks in western Donetsk, pressing Ukrainian defenses in new sectors.

Ukraine’s partisans: Russian soldiers in Crimea feign illness to avoid duty during expected anniversary strikes. As Ukraine approaches the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, partisan intelligence reveals Russian air defense personnel in occupied Crimea are actively avoiding duty assignments in anticipation of significant Ukrainian strikes.

North Korean troops return to Kursk using new tactics and guided missiles. Pyongyang soldiers now use smaller assault groups rather than company-sized formations, and deploy Bulsae-4 missile vehicles.

Five Russian ships hit Ukrainian naval drone-laid mines in 2023. Sea Baby drones laid mines near Sevastopol Bay before missile strikes, causing five Russian ships to hit mines while attempting to escape to Novorossiysk, SBU says.

As of 21 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 864860 (+1280)

Tanks: 10146 (+12)

APV: 21130 (+18)

Artillery systems: 23462 (+52)

MLRS: 1295 (+4)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1080 (+2)

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 26156 (+135)

Cruise missiles: 3064

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 38104 (+143)

Special equipment: 3753 (+1)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine funds 19 domestic missile developers. The companies received grants to develop various missile types, including cruise, ballistic, and anti-aircraft systems for Ukraine’s defense needs.

As Russians catch up with naval drone tech, Ukraine is developing countermeasures. The developed capabilities include machine gun-equipped patrol drones with 1700-kilometer range that can operate in rough seas.

Belgium delays F-16 deliveries—Ukraine must wait for at least another year. Despite the critical role of air support for Ukraine, Belgian defense officials cite delays in US F-35 deliveries as the main reason for postponing the transfer of F-16s.

“We want them to see it.” Ukraine unveils $ 4,000 Trembita missile that can reach Moscow. Built for both strikes and deception, the Trembita light cruise missile is cheap, easy to produce, and requires no foreign funding.

Europe needs 300,000 troops and € 250 billion annually to protect itself from Russia’s threats. European think tanks warn continent must mobilize 300,000 troops and spend €250 billion yearly on defense if US withdraws support, as Russia increases military production by over 200%.

International

Ukraine-US teams work until dawn on minerals deal as Waltz confident Zelenskyy will sign soon. After all-night talks, Ukraine and the US continue negotiations as Waltz insists Zelenskyy will sign soon.

These are the two most popular and least popular foreign politicians in Ukraine. The numbers are in

Finnish reservists ready to join potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. As discussions about a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine gain momentum, Finland emerges as a key supporter, with a record number of reservist volunteers ready to contribute.

“Attitude toward us as colony is offensive”: Ukraine wants to sign fair mineral deal but resists US pressure. The US administration’s push for a $500 billion mineral resources deal with Ukraine has met resistance in Kyiv, as officials balance the need for security guarantees and fair terms.

Russian executions of Ukrainian POWs part of systematic policy, FT investigation reveals. FT identified a suspected Russian soldier from the 30th Brigade, and documented over 30 cases across the frontline since February 2022.

Top GOP voices rush to defend Ukraine as Trump’s rhetoric turns darker. Prominent Republicans stepped in after Trump took a hit at Zelenskyy

German election frontrunner accuses Trump of echoing Putin’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Friedrich Merz, whose party leads in polls ahead of Sunday’s elections, is shocked by Trump blaming Zelenskyy for Russia’s war, and urges the EU to develop a unified strategy.

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy: No sign Russia wants peace with Ukraine. UK Foreign Secretary Lammy sees no Russian “appetite for peace” after Lavrov’s G20 remarks, pledges continued defense support for Ukraine.

Rubio: Trump-Putin summit “depends on progress” in ending war in Ukraine. Secretary of State Rubio reveals US has set conditions for a potential Trump-Putin summit, indicating such a high-level meeting will only occur if meaningful progress is made toward ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Political and Legal Developments

Russia spreads fake videos to sway German elections toward pro-Russian AfD. Spiegel says the videos claim postal vote ballots exclude AfD before Germany’s federal election.

Reuters: Russia may trade frozen $ 300 billion for Ukraine peace deal – but with a catch. Russia may agree to use its frozen sovereign assets to help rebuild Ukraine—but only if occupied territories receive a third of the funds, sources say.

Russia spends over $ 1 billion annually on disinformation campaigns. Russia also exploits Elon Musk’s X platform against US interests, says a Ukrainian security official.

Pro-Trump satirical outlet: He “confused” Russia with Ukraine. The Babylon Bee took a rare swipe at POTUS

Ukraine Intelligence: Russia exploits US-Russia talks for psychological warfare. Ukraine’s military intelligence agency exposes Russian special services’ campaign to portray Moscow as peace-seeking while undermining Ukraine’s international support following the high-level US-Russia meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Finland-Germany submarine cable damaged again in Baltic Sea in possible sabotage act. Swedish coast guard confirms C-Lion1 cable connecting Finland to Germany damaged again near Gotland island in the Baltic Sea.

