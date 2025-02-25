Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1097: On Invasion’s third anniversary, Ukraine knocks out another 5% of Russia’s oil refining capacity

Exclusives

Europe spends € 2 billion a month on Russian oil and LNG—more than its aid to Ukraine. Two investigations expose Europe’s energy contradiction: while pledging to cut ties with Moscow, the EU continues to spend billions on Russian oil and Arctic gas—much of it transported by sanctioned icebreakers.

Military

Forbes: Ukraine’s drones knock out another 5% of Russia’s oil refining, total loss hits 10%. Ukrainian drones have struck deep into Russian territory again, hitting the Ryazan refinery for the third time this year.

Syrskyi: Russia losts 250,000 soldiers since its ful-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia has lost a quarter million troops and over 10,000 tanks in three years of war in Ukraine, the country’s top military commander revealed on the third anniversary of the Russian full-out war against Ukraine.

DeepState: Russia advances in Bilohorivka village in Luhansk Oblast, now in “grey zone”. Ukraine has lost 18% of its territory to Russia since 2014, including 11% after the 2022 invasion, new data shows.

As of 24 FEB 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and Technology

Denmark and Estonia lead Nordic-Baltic initiative to train and equip Ukrainian brigade. Eight Northern European countries have united in a coordinated effort to build up a full Ukrainian brigade with training and equipment throughout 2025.

Sweden to transfer $ 113 million worth of air defence systems to Ukraine. The Swedish government will procure Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 systems for transfer to Ukraine.

International

EU won’t demand access to mineral resources from Ukraine in exchange for aid. The European Union will continue supporting Ukraine without requiring compensation in the form of natural resources, according to European Council President António Costa.

Johnson: UK recouped Lend-Lease until 2006. Former U.K. PM Boris Johnson comments on the rare minerals deal

Russia earned hundreds of billions of dollars from fuel sales in 2024 despite sanctions. American companies operating in Russia paid $1.2 billion in taxes to Moscow in 2023, making the US the largest contributor of profit taxes to the Kremlin.

Trump refused to call Putin a dictator: “I don’t use those words lightly”. After calling Ukraine’s Zelenskyy a dictator last week, President Trump declined to use the same term for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump “hopes” Ukraine can take “some land back”. He said it’ll be part of the negotiations with Russia

War in Ukraine could end “within weeks,” Trump claims. President Trump revealed he has discussed deploying European peacekeepers in Ukraine with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who reportedly would accept such an arrangement.

Trump says he’ll meet Zelenskyy soon, answers if he’ll travel to Moscow for 9 May.

Trump claims Putin is “ok” with European peacekeepers, promises US backing “of some kind”. French President Macron warns against new Minsk accords

Breaking: Majority of UN members support both Ukraine and US resolutions as Russo-Ukraine war enters its third year. Both resolutions received approximately the same level of support

Macron arrives in Washington D.C., set to meet Trump (video). U.K. PM Keir Starmer is set to travel to Washington D.C. later this week

Zelenskyy and Trump talked, here’s the outcome.

Pro-Ukraine Merz says that Merkel has not congratulated him. CDU/CSU’s leader who won the election in Germany claims that ex-Chancellor did not acknowledge his triumph

Macron, Starmer to urge Trump not to hold bilateral talks with Russia on Ukraine – The Times. As Starmer and Macron meet with Trump this week, they present a unified front against bilateral US-Russia peace talks on Ukraine, offering European security guarantees for Ukraine in exchange.

Australia imposes largest sanctions package against Russia since full-scale war began. New Zealand also announced sanctions against 52 individuals and entities connected to Russia’s military-industrial complex, energy sector, and those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

ISW: Peace based on Istanbul-style protocols suggested by US would be Ukraine capitulation. Istanbul protocols would require Ukraine to significantly reduce its military capabilities and abandon NATO aspirations, which aligns with Russian goals to “denazify” and “demilitarize” Ukraine.

EU 16th sanctions package against Russia targets shadow fleet, banks, media outlets, third-country trade. 53 entities across seven countries, including China, India, Kazakhstan, the UAE, and Türkiye, have been sanctioned by the EU for supplying Russia with dual-use technologies and military components.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Halushchenko: Russia conducted 30+ mass strikes on Ukrainian energy grid since 2022. Russia has used up to 300 different munitions in single attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Russian war killed 210 civilians in Kyiv, including 11 children, mayor reports. Emergency medical teams in Kyiv responded to attack sites 2,729 times, helping 1,324 injured people since Russia’s invasion began.

Zelenskyy: Release of all Ukrainian prisoners may be a step towards ending the war. Ukraine is ready to exchange all prisoners with Russia in what President Zelenskyy called a “fair option” during the Support Ukraine summit marking three years of full-scale war.

