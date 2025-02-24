Trump “hopes” Ukraine can take “some land back”

POTUS Donald Trump has expressed hope that Ukraine can get some of its Russian-occupied territory back.

Speaking at the press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump answered that while the possibility is there, “it won’t be easy.”

Answering the question of whether Ukraine will be required to give up a part of its territory, he said: “Well, we’re going to see. It’s a part of the negotiation that just started, and they’ve been fighting. And there’s a lot of land that’s been taken. So, we’ll have to see if it works. It’s part of the negotiation.”

He also referred to the G7 summit held today as “a place of great unity” and that “it’s not an easy thing to do” to “take back the land that they lost and I say, yeah, perhaps, some of it, I hope so.”