War in Ukraine could end “within weeks,” Trump claims

President Donald Trump claimed during the press conference with the French president Emmanuel Macron that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine could conclude “within weeks,” according to European Pravda.

During a 24 February meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, Trump addressed the possibility of visiting Russia, saying he believes “the war could end soon – within weeks.”

“I think we could end it within weeks. If we’re smart. If we’re not smart, it’ll keep going, and we’ll keep losing young, beautiful people that shouldn’t be dying,” Trump said.

The US President also said that if Russian aggression against Ukraine is not stopped, it “could escalate into World War III.”

Trump also claimed that Russia wants to participate in “ceasefire” negotiations, adding that this should be followed by an “end to the war.”

Trump called in early in February that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and initiated talks between high-ranking US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia aimed at “ending the war” in Ukraine.

Trump claimed the US supported sending European troops to monitor a ceasefire and that he had discussed the proposal with Putin, who “would accept it.”

When asked whether Ukraine should cede territory to Russia as part of a settlement, Trump responded, “We’ll see,” noting that talks are still in preliminary stages.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, after meeting with Trump last week, said that Ukraine cannot survive the war without American support, noting that “somehow this war needs to end.”

Trump also supports the idea of deploying European troops in Ukraine to monitor a potential “truce.”

The meeting of French and the US presidents on 24 February 2025 marks the first one after Trump’s inauguration. Prior to this, there was a meeting involving Macron, Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris in December 2024, but the exact date is not specified in the available information.

Emmanuel Macron initiated earlier in February the summit of European leaders to discuss European security amid the Russia-US meeting in Saudi Arabia, which raised concerns among EU officials about being cut out of the initial talks regarding “peace” in Europe between Russia and the US.

