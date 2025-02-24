Support us on Patreon
Trump claims Putin is “ok” with European peacekeepers, promises US backing “of some kind”

French President Macron warns against new Minsk accords
byLesia Dubenko
24/02/2025
1 minute read
POTUS Donald Trump claimed that Russia’s ruler, Vladimir Putin, accepts the presence of European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of the potential settlement.

He made this statement during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Ukraine.

Trump said he “sees no problem” with deploying the European peacekeepers to Ukraine and added that there will be a “backing of some kind from the US”

Russia has yet to respond to this statement, as the Russian delegation rejected the idea during the first round of US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia.

He added that his team is getting very close to signing the minerals deal with Kyiv and said that he wants Ukrainian people to finally live in peace.

Meanwhile, Macron, during a joint press conference, praised Ukraine for its bravery while stating that Europe is willing to step up and be a stronger partner to avoid another Minsk Accords.

