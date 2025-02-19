Trump says Kyiv “should have never started it” referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

On 18 February, US President Donald Trump once again claimed that Ukraine bears responsibility for Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022. He stated that Kyiv could have made a deal to avoid the all-out war.
Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had expressed concern that his country was not included in talks between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia on 18 February, NBC reports.
Regarding Russia’s invasion, the US President claimed:
“You should have never started it,” Trump said, referring to Ukraine.
France calls second emergency summit on Ukraine amid concerns over Trump-Putin negotiations
The American President stated,
“I think I have the power to end this war, and I think it’s going very well,” he said, adding regarding Zelenskyy’s concerns: “But today I heard, ‘Oh, well, we weren’t invited.’ Well, you’ve been there for three years. You should have never started it. You could have made a deal.”
Trump’s mineral deal demands higher GDP share from Ukraine than Germany’s WWI reparations
Trump claimed he could have secured better terms for Ukraine through negotiation:
“I could have made a deal for Ukraine that would have given them almost all of the land, everything, almost all of the land, and no people would have been killed, and no city would have been demolished, and not one dome would have been knocked down. But they chose not to do it that way.”
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
