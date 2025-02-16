Ukraine begins cooperation with Trump’s team on peace efforts, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 15 February that Ukraine has begun working with President Trump’s team, expressing optimism about potential success in peace efforts amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.
In his Telegram post, Zelenskyy highlighted recent diplomatic engagements, including a phone conversation with President Trump before the ongoing Munich Security Conference and a substantive meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The Ukrainian President also said that Kyiv expects a visit from General Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special representative for Ukraine and Russia, to assess the situation and explore paths for “strong and truly peace-making decisions by President Trump.”
Zelenskyy reported that teams from both countries are working meticulously on a special agreement intended to strengthen both America and Ukraine. He also mentioned productive meetings with US senators and House representatives.
Zelenskyy emphasized that genuine peace is achievable through joint efforts of Ukraine, the United States, and the EU.
“Of course, many of Putin’s various efforts to deceive everyone and prolong the war will continue. But true peace is possible. And we must achieve it – Ukraine, the United States, and Europe. This is our shared security. Thank you, America!” he wrote.
Related:
- Politico: Trump officials head to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia, Ukraine joins as well
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine was not invited to US-Russian meeting in Saudi Arabia over war in Ukraine
- Zelenskyy: We must build Armed Forces of Europe for future to depend only on Europeans
- “Remember Minsk-2.” Europe should stay out of Ukraine peace talks, Kellogg says
- No Munich in Munich: Zelenskyy cozies up with republicans
- Ukraine still on “irreversible path” to NATO despite Trump’s stance, UK’s Starmer tells Zelenskyy
- Rubio: Trump seeks complete end to Ukraine war, not temporary pause