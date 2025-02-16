Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine begins cooperation with Trump’s team on peace efforts, Zelenskyy says

Putin will try to “prolong the war,” but “true peace is possible,” the Ukrainian President says.
byYuri Zoria
16/02/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC news, 14 February 2025.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC news, 14 February 2025. Source: a screenshot from the NBC news video
Ukraine begins cooperation with Trump’s team on peace efforts, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 15 February that Ukraine has begun working with President Trump’s team, expressing optimism about potential success in peace efforts amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Recent statements from Trump and his administration focus on demands and restrictions for Ukraine, while addressing little to Russia.

In his Telegram post, Zelenskyy highlighted recent diplomatic engagements, including a phone conversation with President Trump before the ongoing Munich Security Conference and a substantive meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Ukrainian President also said that Kyiv expects a visit from General Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special representative for Ukraine and Russia, to assess the situation and explore paths for “strong and truly peace-making decisions by President Trump.”

Zelenskyy reported that teams from both countries are working meticulously on a special agreement intended to strengthen both America and Ukraine. He also mentioned productive meetings with US senators and House representatives.

Zelenskyy emphasized that genuine peace is achievable through joint efforts of Ukraine, the United States, and the EU.

“Of course, many of Putin’s various efforts to deceive everyone and prolong the war will continue. But true peace is possible. And we must achieve it – Ukraine, the United States, and Europe. This is our shared security. Thank you, America!” he wrote.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts