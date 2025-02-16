Ukraine begins cooperation with Trump’s team on peace efforts, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 15 February that Ukraine has begun working with President Trump’s team, expressing optimism about potential success in peace efforts amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Recent statements from Trump and his administration focus on demands and restrictions for Ukraine, while addressing little to Russia.

In his Telegram post, Zelenskyy highlighted recent diplomatic engagements, including a phone conversation with President Trump before the ongoing Munich Security Conference and a substantive meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Ukrainian President also said that Kyiv expects a visit from General Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special representative for Ukraine and Russia, to assess the situation and explore paths for “strong and truly peace-making decisions by President Trump.”

Zelenskyy reported that teams from both countries are working meticulously on a special agreement intended to strengthen both America and Ukraine. He also mentioned productive meetings with US senators and House representatives.

Zelenskyy emphasized that genuine peace is achievable through joint efforts of Ukraine, the United States, and the EU.

“Of course, many of Putin’s various efforts to deceive everyone and prolong the war will continue. But true peace is possible. And we must achieve it – Ukraine, the United States, and Europe. This is our shared security. Thank you, America!” he wrote.

