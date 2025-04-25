After public criticism, former Ukraine volunteer Nate Vance meets with cousin VP JD Vance at White House

Nate Vance, the cousin of US Vice President JD Vance who fought alongside Ukrainian forces against Russia, has opened up about his recent meeting with the vice president, German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin reported on 25 April.

During their meeting, Nate was dressed casually, prompting journalists to ask whether this was a deliberate show of solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had been criticized for not wearing a suit during a controversial White House meeting.

“I asked JD: ‘Hey, I don’t want to sound cynical, but I don’t have a suit. Is that a problem?’ He replied: ‘Don’t worry, just come in. We have visitors all the time,'” Nate Vance told the German publication.

Nate Vance publicly criticized his cousin, US Vice President JD Vance, over US policy toward Ukraine and JD’s treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a high-profile Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump

According to Nate, his cousin understands why Zelenskyy doesn’t wear suits and doesn’t consider it disrespectful. He suggested the “performance” in the Oval Office was “directed at someone who wasn’t in the room” – possibly Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Nate Vance fought in Ukraine for nearly three years with the Da Vinci Wolves battalion, participating in battles for Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Pokrovsk before leaving military service in early January, shortly before his cousin’s inauguration as vice president.

The former US Marine made headlines in March when he publicly criticized the Trump administration’s approach to Ukraine, telling French newspaper Le Figaro: “Donald Trump and my cousin apparently believe they can appease Vladimir Putin. They are wrong.”

Following their meeting, Nate said he now feels “more confident” but isn’t interested in quarreling with his cousin.“JD is an independent man. We can have different opinions. I don’t always have to understand him, it’s his life,” he said.

“I am certain the Russians will convince the US government that they don’t want peace,” he expressed skepticism about negotiations with Russia, adding: “I cannot predict the future of American foreign policy based on lunch with the vice president.”

