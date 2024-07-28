FT: European allies need to increase support for Ukraine amid US political shifts

European allies should increase their support for Ukraine and back its efforts to achieve just peace. Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin will only agree to stop the war when he has no alternative, The Financial Times wrote in its editorial.

Journalists wrote that support from Europe should be boosted, especially given the strong backing for American presidential candidate Donald Trump and his nomination of J.D. Vance as his running mate.

Vance, 39, has been a fierce critic of the US military aid to Ukraine, saying that the assistance would only harm Ukrainians, not Russia’s occupation. He has also voiced support for exchanging Ukrainian territories for a ceasefire.

Recently, Trump advisers have also sketched out plans for a ceasefire in return for territorial concessions. The plan also warns Moscow that refusing to negotiate would increase US support for Ukraine.

However, today, reaching peace with Moscow is unlikely.

“Ukraine wants restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty; Moscow wants Ukraine’s subjugation as well as full control of four of its provinces. These positions are irreconcilable and neither side has the military upper hand to compel the other to concede,” the media wrote.

Putin doesn’t want Ukrainian territories; he has imperial goals that threaten the security of the West.

“He wants to end Ukraine as an independent nation. It would be the height of naivety to think that the Russian leader will negotiate in good faith or keep whatever promises he makes. Rewarding his aggression will encourage further aggression — and embolden Russia’s allies in Beijing,” says The Financial Times.

Ukrainian partners should propose substantial security guarantees that surpass the support provided thus far for Kyiv to accept any deal on peace with Moscow.

