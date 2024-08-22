Netherlands to donate advanced mobile drone detection radars to Ukraine

The Netherlands Ministry of Defense announced plans to donate 51 cutting-edge mobile radar systems capable of detecting small drones to Ukraine later this year.

This advanced equipment is essential to counter Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian military and civilians and would bolster Ukraine’s air defense.

IRIS radar systems, developed by Dutch technology company Robin Radar Systems, can distinguish drones from other airborne objects like birds, even at high speeds.

The key innovation lies in their mobility; the radars operate while in motion on a platform, like vehicle or ships, making them more challenging for adversaries to locate and neutralize, according to the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

This innovation, supported by the Dutch government, significantly enhances defense measures by providing 360° monitoring, early warnings, and precise tracking in mobile scenarios, according to Robin Radar Systems.

The Ministry plans to donate these systems to Ukraine in phases during the last quarter of 2024.

Earlier, the Netherlands donated €20 million ($22 million) to an international drone coalition fund. The initiative aims to supply Ukraine with 1 million First Person View attack drones, enhancing the country’s defense capabilities.

In August, Ukraine also received its first long-awaited F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands.

The Netherlands also allocated an additional €300 million ($ 334 million) to supply Ukraine with crucial munitions for the F-16 fighter jets. This funding will ensure that Ukraine has the necessary resources to operate these advanced aircraft effectively in its defense against Russian aggression.

