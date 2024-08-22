Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Netherlands to donate advanced mobile drone detection radars to Ukraine

The Netherlands committed to supplying Ukraine with 51 cutting-edge mobile radar systems by the end of 2024. These “drone hunters” can detect small unmanned aerial vehicles while in motion, addressing a critical need in modern warfare.
byVira Kravchuk
22/08/2024
2 minute read
IRIS radar system mounted on a car.
IRIS radar system mounted on a car. Source: Robin Radar Systems
Netherlands to donate advanced mobile drone detection radars to Ukraine

The Netherlands Ministry of Defense announced plans to donate 51 cutting-edge mobile radar systems capable of detecting small drones to Ukraine later this year.

This advanced equipment is essential to counter Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian military and civilians and would bolster Ukraine’s air defense.

IRIS radar systems, developed by Dutch technology company Robin Radar Systems, can distinguish drones from other airborne objects like birds, even at high speeds. 

The key innovation lies in their mobility; the radars operate while in motion on a platform, like vehicle or ships, making them more challenging for adversaries to locate and neutralize, according to the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

This innovation, supported by the Dutch government, significantly enhances defense measures by providing 360° monitoring, early warnings, and precise tracking in mobile scenarios, according to Robin Radar Systems. 

The Ministry plans to donate these systems to Ukraine in phases during the last quarter of 2024. 

Earlier, the Netherlands donated €20 million ($22 million) to an international drone coalition fund. The initiative aims to supply Ukraine with 1 million First Person View attack drones, enhancing the country’s defense capabilities.

In August, Ukraine also received its first long-awaited F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands.

The Netherlands also allocated an additional €300 million ($ 334 million) to supply Ukraine with crucial munitions for the F-16 fighter jets. This funding will ensure that Ukraine has the necessary resources to operate these advanced aircraft effectively in its defense against Russian aggression.

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!