Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

ISW: Kremlin allies reject negotiations while Putin blames Ukraine

President Zelenskyy, meanwhile, stated Ukraine’s willingness to negotiate with Russia while maintaining Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.
byYuri Zoria
06/02/2025
2 minute read
isw kremlin allies reject negotiations while putin blames ukraine viktor medvedchuk espressotv im578x383-ukr-vibor_rotozeevnet institute study war (isw) reports prominent kremlin-linked figures openly expressing russia's disinterest peace amid ongoing russo-ukrainian president
Viktor Medvedchuk. Photo: espresso.tv
ISW: Kremlin allies reject negotiations while Putin blames Ukraine

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that prominent Kremlin-linked figures are openly expressing Russia’s disinterest in peace negotiations amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, while President Vladimir Putin continues claiming Ukraine is unwilling to participate in talks.

The Ukrainian Constitution bars electoral processes and constitutional amendments during martial law. Putin and Kremlin officials have misrepresented these legal constraints to question Zelenskyy’s legitimacy after Ukraine followed its constitution by not holding elections in 2024.

Viktor Medvedchuk, former Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Deputy and Putin’s close ally, published an article on 4 February presenting a map that claims all Ukrainian territory east of Lviv, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi oblasts as part of “historical Russia,” ISW reports. Medvedchuk claimed Western support aims to collapse Russia internally and labeled Ukrainians as “modern barbarians” requiring integration into the Russian state.

In an interview published on 4 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Ukraine’s willingness to negotiate with Russia while maintaining Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity. ISW reports that Zelenskyy highlighted insufficient military assistance from partners to push Russian forces from occupied territories.

Zelenskyy explained that Ukraine’s Constitution prohibits elections during wartime, noting challenges of enabling voting for service members, citizens in Russian-occupied areas, and Ukrainians abroad under martial law. The Ukrainian government legally cannot lift martial law while Russian attacks continue.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!