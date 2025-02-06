ISW: Kremlin allies reject negotiations while Putin blames Ukraine

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that prominent Kremlin-linked figures are openly expressing Russia’s disinterest in peace negotiations amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, while President Vladimir Putin continues claiming Ukraine is unwilling to participate in talks.
Viktor Medvedchuk, former Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Deputy and Putin’s close ally, published an article on 4 February presenting a map that claims all Ukrainian territory east of Lviv, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi oblasts as part of “historical Russia,” ISW reports. Medvedchuk claimed Western support aims to collapse Russia internally and labeled Ukrainians as “modern barbarians” requiring integration into the Russian state.
In an interview published on 4 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Ukraine’s willingness to negotiate with Russia while maintaining Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity. ISW reports that Zelenskyy highlighted insufficient military assistance from partners to push Russian forces from occupied territories.
Zelenskyy explained that Ukraine’s Constitution prohibits elections during wartime, noting challenges of enabling voting for service members, citizens in Russian-occupied areas, and Ukrainians abroad under martial law. The Ukrainian government legally cannot lift martial law while Russian attacks continue.
