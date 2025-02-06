Azerbaijan expels main Kremlin propaganda organization from country

Azerbaijan has officially notified Russia about the termination of Rossotrudnichestvo federal agency’s activities on its territory, Report news agency says, citing sources familiar with the situation.

This comes after the December 25 downing of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 near Aktau, Kazakhstan, by a Russian missile, resulting in 38 fatalities. Azerbaijani authorities accused Russia of using an air-defense system to shoot down the aircraft, a claim Moscow denied. President Ilham Aliyev demanded accountability, compensation, and an admission of responsibility from Russia. While President Vladimir Putin issued an apology, he stopped short of acknowledging fault, further straining diplomatic relations.

According to these sources, Baku continues its policy of protecting national interests and refuses to tolerate external interference in the country’s internal affairs.

“Azerbaijan is a donor and does not need external assistance, especially if it is based on non-transparent schemes and shows signs of intelligence activities,” the sources note.

Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian agency under the Foreign Ministry, formally oversees civilian foreign aid and cultural exchange across the globe, but is also known to be orchestrating pro-Russian rallies and demonstrations, and also possibly Russian sabotage operations in the EU.

Minval reports that Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies have taken control of the Russian house building in Baku, Rossotrudnichestvo’s headquarters in the country. The organization was found to be operating without proper registration in Azerbaijan. Minval adds that the question of why it was allowed to operate without proper authorization requires thorough investigation.

Rossotrudnichestvo (“Russia cooperation”) or the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation is a Russian agency established in 2008 to develop Russia’s relations with former USSR countries and other states, support “compatriots abroad and humanitarian cooperation.” The organization lists “forming an objective view of modern Russia” abroad among its tasks. It operates in 80 countries and reports directly to the Russian president. Evgeny Primakov, grandson of former USSR foreign intelligence chief and Russian prime minister, heads the agency.

In Ukraine, Rossotrudnichestvo operated through the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Kyiv, whose propagandists called Ukrainian national poet Taras Shevchenko a “Russian-Ukrainian” poet. Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Rossotrudnichestvo in April 2021.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the European Union sanctioned Rossotrudnichestvo. The official decision noted the agency as Kremlin’s key instrument for “projecting soft power and hybrid influence,” particularly through promoting the “Russian world” concept.

The EU also indicated that Rossotrudnichestvo served as an “umbrella” organization for networks of pro-Russian actors and influence agents. The agency funded public diplomacy and propaganda projects, spreading Kremlin narratives, including historical revisionism.

