Uzbek airline halts Russia flights after Azerbaijan accuses Moscow of shooting down passenger jet

Regional aviation faces crisis as Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev claims Russian electronic warfare and ground fire caused the December crash that killed 38 people.
byOlena Mukhina
07/01/2025
Plane crash, near Aktau, Kazakhstan in December 2024. Source: UkrInform
Uzbek airline Qanot Sharq has reduced the number of flights to Russian cities Moscow and St. Petersburg from 20 January to 6 March 6, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Previously, several airlines from various countries suspended flights to Russia amid an investigation of the Embraer 190 passenger plane crash operated by Azerbaijan Airlines. On 25 December, the aircraft crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. It was en route from Baku to Grozny but deviated from the course and crashed, killing 38 on board.

Uzbek Qanot Sharq has explained its decision by the “need for scheduled maintenance of Airbus A320 aircraft.”

The airline has announced that some flights to Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport will be suspended from Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Namangan, and Fergana, while flights to St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport will be canceled from Samarkand and Namangan.

Additionally, from 22 January to 5 March, some flights between Tashkent and Samarkand will be canceled.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that the plane was damaged externally on Russian territory near Grozny, which led to a loss of control.

The Telegraph: Azerbaijan airline plane crash resembles MH17 tragedy in Ukraine

He claimed that the aircraft was brought into an uncontrolled state by electronic warfare systems, and as a result of fire from Russian military forces on the ground, the tail section was severely damaged.

Aliyev emphasized that Russia should apologize to Azerbaijan, admit its responsibility, hold those responsible for the aircraft crash accountable, and provide compensation.

