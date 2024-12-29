Britain slams Putin’s response to Azeri plane crash

The United Kingdom has called for an independent probe into the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane thought to have been caused by a Russian missile, Sky News reported on 28 December.

The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Flight JS-8432, operating a Baku-Grozny flight, crashed on 25 December approximately three kilometers from Kazakhstan’s Aktau airport, evidently, after suffering a Russian missile attack near Grozny . The plane was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members. The crash resulted in 38 deaths and 29 hospitalizations.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office expressed condolences, stating,

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident, including the family and friends of those who have died.”

The British officials criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s response, saying,

“President Putin’s statement fails to recognise that the reckless and irresponsible actions of the Russian state pose an acute and direct threat to the interests and national security of other states.”

Both US officials and an Azerbaijani minister have attributed the crash to Russian air defenses responding to a Ukrainian drone attack, Sky News says.

During a call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Putin apologized “for the fact that the tragic incident occurred in Russian airspace,” without accepting responsibility for the incident.

According to Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency, the bodies of 24 victims, including three crew members – pilots Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokuma Alieva – were transported to Baku on 28 December.

Related: