Polish President: Ukraine will not survive without US support

Polish President Andrzej Duda warned Trump during their meeting on 22 Feb. that Ukraine’s survival depends entirely on continued American support and reminded Trump of Vladimir Putin’s KGB background.
byMaria Tril
23/02/2025
1 minute read
polish-and-us-presidents
Polish President Andrzej Duda met with the US President donald Trump on 22 February 2025. Credit: The White House
Polish President Andrzej Duda met with US President Donald Trump on 22 February in National Harbor, Maryland, during the CPAC conference, TV Republika reports.

It marks the first meeting between the Polish and US presidents since Donald Trump’s inauguration on 20 January 2025, and the first following the official US-Russia meeting regarding the war in Ukraine that excluded Ukrainian and European countries, raising concerns among allies.

“Without American support, Ukraine will not survive this war,” Duda said in an interview with TV Republika following the meeting.

The Polish president emphasized Trump’s desire to end bloodshed in Ukraine.

“We must not allow Russia to defeat Ukraine,” Duda said.

Speaking to TVN, Duda stressed the importance of achieving “a just and lasting peace.” He called for guarantees that “the war will not return and Russia will not attack anyone else.”

During his private conversation with Trump, Duda reportedly presented his viewpoint and how he perceive those “who will need to be negotiated with – to remember that Putin is a KGB officer,” he told TV Republika.

On 15 January, the President of Poland announced that a Polish representative would be present at the upcoming peace talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On 18 February, Duda announced that the US will not reduce the number of troops in Eastern Europe.

