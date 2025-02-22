Support us on Patreon
Polish President Andrzej Duda is set to meet former US President Donald Trump in Washington, making him the first European leader to hold talks with Trump following his election victory, with discussions likely to focus on support for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing war.
Polish President Andrzej Duda during the visit to Ukraine, 22 May 2022, an illustrative image/ Source: galinfo.com.ua
Poland brings downed Iranian drone to Washington, symbolizing Russia’s attacks on Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda will meet former US President Donald Trump in Washington on Saturday, 21 February, according to PAP.

Duda will be the first European leader to meet with Trump following his election victory. The meeting could take place at the White House or during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters since the start of Russia’s war, providing military aid and hosting thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

Additionally, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who will also attend the event, has brought a downed Iranian Shahed drone to CPAC as a symbol of Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine to Washington, UkrInform reports.

“CPAC in Washington is one of the most influential political events in the world. This year, attendees will see a Shahed drone shot down by Ukrainians and delivered by Poland—a symbol of the deaths of thousands of innocent people. Together, we stand against the axis of evil,” Sikorski said.

US Vice President J.D. Vance, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and potentially Trump himself are expected to attend the conference. European leaders and politicians, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Slovak PM Robert Fico, former Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki, and French National Rally leader Jordan Bardella, are also expected to participate.

