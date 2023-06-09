Iran helps Russia build drone factory near Moscow – White House

Satellite imagery shows an industrial site east of Moscow.

Credit: Maxar.

Iran helps Russia to build a drone manufacturing plant east of the Russian capital, Moscow, according to a US Intel finding released by the White House on 9 June, the Associated Press reported.

According to the US National Security Council spox John Kirby, US intelligence officials have information that confirms the construction of a drone factory in Russia’s Alabuga special economic zone near Moscow. The factory could be operational at the beginning of 2024, John Kirby said.

Furthermore, the White House released satellite imagery of the industrial location, several hundred kilometers east of the Russian capital. The satellite images were taken in April 2023.

Iran has been actively supplying Russia with drones by air and by sea for many months, according to Ukraine’s Center of National Resistance. Russia uses such Iranian-made drones as Mohajer, Arash-1 and Arash-2, Shahed-131, and Shahed-136 to target Ukrainian energy and civilian infrastructure.

Iran uses the sea route through the Caspian Sea to transport drones to Russia, according to the Center of National Resistance. Moreover, the Iranians transport spare parts for civil aviation using the port of Bandar Anzali. The destination is Russian ports in Astrakhan or Makhachkala.

