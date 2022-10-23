Iranian instructors help Russians launch Shahed-136 drone attacks from Belarus

Iranian instructors train the Russian military and coordinate the launches of Iranian Shahed-136 drones on Ukraine, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported, citing their underground sources.

The center reports that a group of Iranian instructors, officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who are under the increased protection of the Russian National Guard and FSB officers, have been spotted in the village of Mykulichi (Gomel region). According to information from Belarusian partisans, it was these instructors who coordinated attacks with Shahed-136 loitering munitions at infrastructure facilities in Ukraine’s Kyiv Oblast and the northern and western regions of Ukraine.

According to the Center, the Russians have completely taken control of the air bases in Baranovichi and Lida and continue to use them to carry out attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Center reported that 20 Iranian instructors of Shahed-136 drones were spotted in occupied Kherson Oblast. According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russia and Iran reached an agreement on Iranians training Russians to use not only Shahed-136 drones but the Arash-2 which has not yet been spotted in Ukraine.

Tags: Iran, Shahed-136