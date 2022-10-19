20 Iranian instructors spotted in temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast, annexed Crimea

Iranian instructors help the Russians launch Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from the territory of the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast and annexed Crimea, the Movement of National Resistance of Ukraine reported.

Iranian instructors train the Russians to use kamikaze drones and directly monitor the launch of drones on Ukrainian civilian targets, including strikes on Mykolaiv and Odesa Oblasts.

On October 12, reportedly the Russians had brought Iranian instructors to the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Kherson Oblast.

