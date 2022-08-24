Trudeau: Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

On 24 Aug, when Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a video appeal to Ukrainians and ensured Canada will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

“The atrocities committed by Russian forces are barbaric. Ukrainians have consistently shown courage in the face of Russian brutality. I’m heartbroken that today can’t be a proper moment for celebration. But it can be a moment for pride. Pride for the country you’ve built. Pride for the people who protect it. And pride for standing strong for your nation and for everything it represents for us all. Slava Ukraini,” Trudeau said.

