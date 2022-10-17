Musk now says SpaceX will keep funding Starlink in Ukraine

Investor and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has tweeted that his company SpaceX will keep providing critical Starlink satellite communications services for Ukraine’s military.

The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2022

This came two days after CNN reported, citing SpaceX letters, that the company was asking the Pentagon to pick up the bill for the costs of services and new Starlink units for Ukraine. Musk had confirmed the report.