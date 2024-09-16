Eng
Esp

Italy set to send second SAMP/T anti-air system to Ukraine, says FM Tajani

Italy lacks the long-range capabilities provided by the UK and UK, so focuses on protection of civilians.
byYuri Zoria
16/09/2024
2 minute read
French SAMP-T system at an exercise in Romania in 2022. Photo: nato.int
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed Italy’s plan to send its second medium-range ground-to-air system to Ukraine, adding that Italy has consistently supported Ukraine through military, civilian, and financial aid.

Ukraine continues to emphasize its urgent need for advanced air defense systems amid escalated Russian missile and drone attacks. The country has been consistently requesting additional air defense assets from Western allies to safeguard both military and civilian infrastructure, including critical sectors like the energy grid, which are increasingly targeted by Russian strikes.

According to ITALNRESS cited by Lombardia Live 24, Tajani told Corriere della Sera in an interview:

“We are about to send the second SAMP/T battery to defend the Ukrainian population.” 

Regarding the potential use of long-range missiles to strike inside Russian territory, Tajani pointed to the differing views between NATO members, particularly the UK. Tajani also noted that Italy lacks the capabilities provided by the US and UK, possibly implying the long-range missiles, supplied by Washington and London to Ukraine.

ITALNRESS noted that a green light from London for Ukraine’s deep strikes inside Russia seems close, citing Tajani as saying:

“It’s a British position, I believe the Russian advance must be stopped. When [top EU displomat] Borrell made a similar statement, the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which [UK PM] Starmer is now considering, did not act on it. We have a Parliament and a very clear agreement,” he noted, 

Tajani also commented on Iran’s missile supply to Russia:

“There is a G7 document for what Iran is doing, a strong condemnation of the supply of weapons to Moscow, which is a violation of international law and a threat to European security. But we also send this message to China, not to supply weapons or technology to Russia, but rather to ask Moscow to take steps to end the war and renounce the occupation of Ukraine,” Tajani said.

