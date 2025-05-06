Poland’s Duda urges Trump to sanction Russia and force Putin into peace

Polish President Andrzej Duda urged US President Donald Trump to use sweeping economic measures to pressure Vladimir Putin into negotiating an end to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Duda’s remarks echo hopes among European leaders that Trump will use US leverage on Putin, after previously pressuring only Ukraine—saying Kyiv would never join NATO and backing peace proposals involving Crimea’s loss to Russia.

According to Politico, Duda told the Axel Springer Global Reporters Network:

“America can use various economic instruments to force Russia to respect certain actions. […] If anyone is in a position to force Vladimir Putin to make peace, it is America, the President of the United States.”

Duda emphasized that Trump holds the necessary leverage to confront Moscow’s strategic interests.

“Some of these means may be very radical, very harsh, I believe, especially various economic instruments,” Duda said, adding that he believes Trump is capable of implementing them.

Trump’s ceasefire push stalled

Trump initially promised to end the war within 24 hours, later extended his timeline, and now avoids setting any deadline. He has repeatedly stressed urgency and has sent envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow several times. Yet, the Kremlin has made no concessions and maintains maximalist demands, effectively calling for Ukraine’s capitulation.

In a recent NBC interview, Trump admitted, “maybe it’s not possible to do,” referring to brokering a peace deal. Still, he maintained that “we’re in a good position to settle. They want to settle. Ukraine wants to settle,” Politico reported.

Trump weighs more sanctions on Russia amid continued civilian attacks

Following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome last month, Trump suggested that new sanctions against Russia were under consideration after Moscow’s continued strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine.

Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump’s ally, has introduced legislation that would impose new sanctions on Russia and enforce a 500% tariff on countries buying Russian oil, gas, and aluminum. The proposal reportedly enjoys wide bipartisan support and could intensify economic pressure on Moscow.