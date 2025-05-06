Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Poland’s Duda urges Trump to sanction Russia and force Putin into peace

The Polish President says Trump should escalate economic pressure, saying “only the US president” can force Russia’s leader to make peace.
byYuri Zoria
06/05/2025
3 minute read
Duda poland warsaw security forum2
Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks at the 2024 Warsaw Security Forum. Creidit: Warsaw Security Forum
Poland’s Duda urges Trump to sanction Russia and force Putin into peace

Polish President Andrzej Duda urged US President Donald Trump to use sweeping economic measures to pressure Vladimir Putin into negotiating an end to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. 

Duda’s remarks echo hopes among European leaders that Trump will use US leverage on Putin, after previously pressuring only Ukraine—saying Kyiv would never join NATO and backing peace proposals involving Crimea’s loss to Russia. 

According to Politico, Duda told the Axel Springer Global Reporters Network:

America can use various economic instruments to force Russia to respect certain actions. […] If anyone is in a position to force Vladimir Putin to make peace, it is America, the President of the United States.

Duda emphasized that Trump holds the necessary leverage to confront Moscow’s strategic interests.

“Some of these means may be very radical, very harsh, I believe, especially various economic instruments,” Duda said, adding that he believes Trump is capable of implementing them.

Trump’s ceasefire push stalled

Trump initially promised to end the war within 24 hours, later extended his timeline, and now avoids setting any deadline. He has repeatedly stressed urgency and has sent envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow several times. Yet, the Kremlin has made no concessions and maintains maximalist demands, effectively calling for Ukraine’s capitulation.

In a recent NBC interview, Trump admitted, “maybe it’s not possible to do,” referring to brokering a peace deal. Still, he maintained that “we’re in a good position to settle. They want to settle. Ukraine wants to settle,” Politico reported.

Trump weighs more sanctions on Russia amid continued civilian attacks

Following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome last month, Trump suggested that new sanctions against Russia were under consideration after Moscow’s continued strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine. 

Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump’s ally, has introduced legislation that would impose new sanctions on Russia and enforce a 500% tariff on countries buying Russian oil, gas, and aluminum. The proposal reportedly enjoys wide bipartisan support and could intensify economic pressure on Moscow.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!