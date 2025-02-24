Trump says he’ll meet Zelenskyy soon, answers if he’ll travel to Moscow for 9 May

POTUS Donald Trump has pledged to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, D.C. already, next week.

Speaking at the press conference with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, he stated that he will be meeting with Zelenskyy shortly.

“He may come in this week or next week to sign the agreement. Which should be nice. I’d love to meet him. We’ll meet at the Oval Office,” he said.

He stated that he’d be meeting with Putin also, adding “he doesn’t know when” as he needs “to get this thing [the war] worked out.”

When asked about whether he’d be traveling to Moscow on 9 May, he said “I don’t know about 9 May. I think it’s pretty soon,” implying that he first needs to see whether he’d be able to settle the war.

At the same he dodged the question of whether he thinks that Putin is a dictator given that he previously dubbed Zelenskyy that, saying “let’s see what happens” and that it “might work out.”