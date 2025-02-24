Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump says he’ll meet Zelenskyy soon, answers if he’ll travel to Moscow for 9 May

byLesia Dubenko
24/02/2025
1 minute read
French President Emmanuel Macron and POTUS Donald Trump/YouTube screenshot
Trump says he’ll meet Zelenskyy soon, answers if he’ll travel to Moscow for 9 May

POTUS Donald Trump has pledged to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, D.C. already, next week.

Speaking at the press conference with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, he stated that he will be meeting with Zelenskyy shortly.

“He may come in this week or next week to sign the agreement. Which should be nice. I’d love to meet him. We’ll meet at the Oval Office,” he said.

He stated that he’d be meeting with Putin also, adding “he doesn’t know when” as he needs “to get this thing [the war] worked out.”

When asked about whether he’d be traveling to Moscow on 9 May, he said “I don’t know about 9 May. I think it’s pretty soon,” implying that he first needs to see whether he’d be able to settle the war.

At the same he dodged the question of whether he thinks that Putin is a dictator given that he previously dubbed Zelenskyy that, saying “let’s see what happens” and that it “might work out.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts