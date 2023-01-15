Russia to raise conscription age to bolster personnel available to fight in Ukraine – British intel

In its January 14 intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says that the raise of the routine conscription age’s upper limit in Russia supported by President Putin may show that Russian leaders hope to bolster personnel available to fight in Ukraine in this way while avoiding to announce another round of the unpopular “partial mobilization” process.

The ministry tweeted:

“On 12 January 2023, Andrey Kartapolov, the head of the Russian State Duma Defence Committee, suggested Russia would extend the upper age of routine military conscription from 27 to 30 in time for the Spring 2023 draft. Kartapolov said the move would be intended to enable the previously announced 30% increase in the size of Russia’s forces.”

“Last year, President Putin said he supported such a move, and Russian officials are likely sounding out public reactions.”

“There is a realistic possibility that Russian leaders hope a change of age criteria for routine conscription could bolster personnel available to fight in Ukraine while appear less alarming to the population than announcing another round of the unpopular ‘partial mobilisation’ process.”

Tags: conscription, mobilization, Russia