Russia may announce another major wave of mobilization in coming days – Ukraine intel

According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, Russia is preparing for another mobilization and is trying to create an army of two million.

“During the first wave of mobilization, 300,000 people were drafted into the Russian Armed Forces. After a short training, those mobilized are sent to the combat zone in Ukraine. Military intelligence of Ukraine does not rule out that the leadership of Russia will announce another wave of mobilization in the coming days. Another 500,000 Russians will enter the Russian Armed Forces, which will allow the terrorist country to create strategic reserves,” Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence reports.

According to military intelligence, the scale of the mobilization measures carried out by the aggressor country indicates the plans of its leadership to create an army of about 2 million people. The intelligence notes that Russia is already actively preparing for the announcement of the next wave of mobilization. In particular, at the legislative level, changes are being made to the laws of the Russian Federation that regulate mobilization. Active training of training centers is also underway.

